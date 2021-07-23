Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

ETR:PUM opened at €104.65 ($123.12) on Thursday. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €96.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.33.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

