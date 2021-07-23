Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By William Blair

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

INCY stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

