Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Italk Inc Issued By William Blair (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Italk in a report released on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TALK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17. Italk has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.45.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

