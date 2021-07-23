Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.98.

LUN opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

