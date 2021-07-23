Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMC. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

AMC opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

