Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

