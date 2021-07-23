Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Reduced by B. Riley

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

