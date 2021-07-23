Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.