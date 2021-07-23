Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Decreased by Analyst

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $463.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.