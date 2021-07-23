Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

