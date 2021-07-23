Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.