Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Anthem, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

