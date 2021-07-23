Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of ATR opened at $134.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AptarGroup by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AptarGroup by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

