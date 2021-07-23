Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Lowered by Truist Securiti

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in First Horizon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

