Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cut by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

PM opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

