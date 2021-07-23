Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Cut by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Get Repligen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.01. Repligen has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.