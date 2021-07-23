Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.41. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.