Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

