Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Boosted by Analyst

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FedNat in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FedNat by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FedNat during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat during the first quarter worth $1,884,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

