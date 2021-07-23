Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Newmont by 34.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 242,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Newmont by 55.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

