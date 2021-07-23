Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Boosted by Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.72. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.58 and a 12-month high of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

