QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.

QQ stock opened at GBX 330.80 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.39%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

