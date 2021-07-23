Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE XM opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.98. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

