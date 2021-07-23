Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $23.95 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $804.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.