Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON QTX opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Wednesday. Quartix Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £236.38 million and a P/E ratio of 49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.67.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

