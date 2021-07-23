Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON QTX opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Wednesday. Quartix Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £236.38 million and a P/E ratio of 49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.67.
About Quartix Technologies
