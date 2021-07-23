R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $349.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.50 million and the lowest is $342.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.