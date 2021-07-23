Rage Fan Price Up 9.3% This Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $418,164.40 and approximately $4,283.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00141999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,427.97 or 0.99986352 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,687,339 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

