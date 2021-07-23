RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.45 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $57.45 million and $35.05 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00868951 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,092,355 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.