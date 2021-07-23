Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RANJY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

RANJY stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56. Randstad has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

