Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Rapid7 stock opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.81.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

