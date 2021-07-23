RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €840.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RAA. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €588.67 ($692.55).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock opened at €871.80 ($1,025.65) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €756.78.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.