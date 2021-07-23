Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.55

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 21022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

