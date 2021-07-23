Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.55

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 21022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.
The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.