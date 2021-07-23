Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

CDE stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

