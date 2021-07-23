Raymond James Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $78.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.92.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.38. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $291,564.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.