Raymond James Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 221,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,095. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.