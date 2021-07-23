Raymond James Raises Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $41.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.