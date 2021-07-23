Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $15.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 billion and the lowest is $15.66 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 155,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,469. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

