Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,313,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

