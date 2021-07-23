Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is BVF Inc. IL’s 9th Largest Position

BVF Inc. IL lessened its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics makes up about 3.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $99,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,742 shares of company stock worth $2,668,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,962. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

