Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

RS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,724. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $97.31 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

