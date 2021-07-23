Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. 2,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,724. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $97.31 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.