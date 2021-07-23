Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of Buy.

Relx stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

