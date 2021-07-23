Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,713 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

