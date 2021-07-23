Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 79.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $4,358,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of WPP by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WPP plc has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

