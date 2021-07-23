Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $23.09 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $240.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $816,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,972 shares of company stock valued at $341,138. 31.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

