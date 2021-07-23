Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,133 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BLRX stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.09. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.