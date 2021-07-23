Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,100 Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.32% of AutoWeb worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AUTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AUTO stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.