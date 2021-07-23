Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

INSP stock opened at $176.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.69. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.