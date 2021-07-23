Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.com Group (MYSRF)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS: MYSRF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. "

Shares of OTCMKTS MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

