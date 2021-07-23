Research Analysts Set Expectations for Karooooo Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karooooo in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.13 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Karooooo alerts:

KARO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.